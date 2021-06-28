Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $202,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $241.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.84 and a 12 month high of $242.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.