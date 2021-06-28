Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

