Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 3,665 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

