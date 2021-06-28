Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 575.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ATHX stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.67.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

