Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,921 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.