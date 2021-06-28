Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $145.49. 4,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,264. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $97.76 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.