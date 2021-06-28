Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.07. 6,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,425. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.