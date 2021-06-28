Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

