Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Boot Barn worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $84.49 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

