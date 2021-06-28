Sei Investments Co. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Palomar worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palomar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Palomar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Palomar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,584 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $113,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,127 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Palomar stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.56. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.74 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.