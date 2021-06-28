Sei Investments Co. Purchases 24,584 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 240.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

