Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,729 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.45. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

