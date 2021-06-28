Sei Investments Co. Sells 430 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $60,491,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

