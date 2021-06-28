Sei Investments Co. Sells 75,876 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,407,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

