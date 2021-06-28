Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.58

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.41. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1,396 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $636.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 179,192 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $2,779,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

