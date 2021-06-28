Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 121,722 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.