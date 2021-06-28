Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,547 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $73.86 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

