Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $163.13 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.20.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

