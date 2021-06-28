Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

