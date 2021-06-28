Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,624 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.48.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.