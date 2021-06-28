Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 391.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.13 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.