Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.92. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

