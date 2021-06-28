Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 11,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 441,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,917,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

LOW opened at $192.66 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

