Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,695 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 71,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.19 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

