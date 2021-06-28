SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 61,710 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1,954.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.33 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

