SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,429 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 172.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,974 shares of company stock worth $49,556,235. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $650.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

