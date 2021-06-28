SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 227.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 766.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,593 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.53.

