SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 1,168.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 241,406 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE WLL opened at $54.85 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $55.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

