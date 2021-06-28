SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of LFUS opened at $247.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.03. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

