SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,282 shares of company stock worth $2,954,216. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $175.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

