SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 48,208 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,208 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

