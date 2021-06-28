SHIELD Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $106,737.73 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,594.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.47 or 0.06063040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.95 or 0.01482759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00394607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00124802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.55 or 0.00617300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00488526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006925 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00037436 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

