Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Shopify worth $595,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,409.62.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $22.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,495.73. 32,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,547. The firm has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65, a P/E/G ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,226.49. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.