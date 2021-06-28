Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Expands By 2,369.6%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 2,369.6% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ BREZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,205. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BREZ. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,170,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,705,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 347,802 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,045,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

