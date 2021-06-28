Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Increases By 600.0%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GFASY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188. Gafisa has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

