Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Increases By 600.0%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GFASY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188. Gafisa has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68.
Gafisa Company Profile
