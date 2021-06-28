Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Decreases By 94.1%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
