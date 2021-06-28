Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Decreases By 94.1%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.