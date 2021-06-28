Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Grows By 766.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:PSCC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

