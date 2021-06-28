Short Interest in LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Rises By 23,100.0%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 23,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,821. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.