Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Rises By 3,336.5%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a growth of 3,336.5% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of MOTNF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.70. 81,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,861. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital
