Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Rises By 3,336.5%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a growth of 3,336.5% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MOTNF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.70. 81,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,861. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

