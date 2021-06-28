Short Interest in Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Declines By 91.7%

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PFTI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Puradyn Filter Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.

