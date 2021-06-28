Short Interest in Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Declines By 91.7%

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PFTI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Puradyn Filter Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Puradyn Filter Technologies
