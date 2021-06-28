Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Drops By 92.2%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $35.15. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

