Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Decreases By 82.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the May 31st total of 406,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

RVPH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,992. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

