Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Drops By 88.7%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
RTNTF remained flat at $$92.86 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63.
About Rio Tinto Group
Read More: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.