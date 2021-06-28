Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Drops By 88.7%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

RTNTF remained flat at $$92.86 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

