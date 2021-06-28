Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Grows By 814.3%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. UBS Group downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SEB Equities downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.74. 74,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137,609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.