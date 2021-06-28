Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Declines By 93.3%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMCAY traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $29.73. 41,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.94.

SMCAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

