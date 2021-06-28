Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Grows By 1,360.0%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 1,360.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,179. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.