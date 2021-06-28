Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Expands By 2,248.1%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 2,248.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Valeo stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.03. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,534. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

