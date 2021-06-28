Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Expands By 2,248.1%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 2,248.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.03. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,534. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.