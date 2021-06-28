Short Interest in Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Declines By 87.0%

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTTV traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 6,660,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Get Viva Entertainment Group alerts:

About Viva Entertainment Group

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.