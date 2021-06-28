Short Interest in Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Declines By 87.0%

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OTTV traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 6,660,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About Viva Entertainment Group
