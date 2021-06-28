Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Expands By 591.8%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 591.8% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

WMMVY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. 130,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

