Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Position Lifted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Silgan stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.27. 1,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,069. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.